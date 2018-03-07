Local 4 News at 11 -- March 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Firefighters find body after putting out flames at vacant house in Detroit

Firefighters discovered a body Tuesday after putting out the flames at a vacant house in Detroit.

Metro Detroit school officials concerned about safety during student walkout

The number of school threats have spiked since the shooting Parkland, Florida, and in light of recent events, students across the country are planning a walkout to march for school safety.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2018 State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his 2018 State of the City speech on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Defenders discover children are violating Uber, Lyft policies for underage riders

The Local 4 Defenders have learned many parents and children are violating ride-sharing policies by allowing underage riders to get in vehicles alone with complete strangers.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.