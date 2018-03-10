Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had affair with President Trump, to perform at Detroit club

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who is in the midst of drama after alleging she had an affair with President Donald Trump, will be in Detroit next week.

Detroit police release video of person of interest in connection with sexual assault of girl, 5

Detroit police released a video showing a person of interest wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl Thursday.

Detroit police searching for hit-and-run driver who left man, 71, in critical condition

Detroit police are looking for a driver who hit a 71-year-old man Friday and fled the scene.

Detroit native brews up a hit with Ellis Island Jamaican sweet tea

With every order Nailah Ellis-Brown fills at her bottling plant on Clay Street in Detroit, she is also filling her dreams.

