Local 4 News at 11 -- May 1, 2018

Landlord arrested after argument leads to shooting on Detroit's west side

A landlord was arrested Tuesday after an argument ended with a shooting on Detroit's west side.

Michigan gubernatorial candidates challenge each other's qualifications to appear on ballot

The gloves are off in the Michigan governor's race as two Democrats running for office are challenging each other's qualifications to appear on the ballot.

Woman's dog stolen in broad daylight on Detroit's west side

A Detroit woman said her dog was stolen in broad daylight after escaping from her yard on the city's west side.

Defenders uncover documents state fought to keep secret in Detroit demolition corruption case

The Local 4 Defenders have obtained never-before-seen emails, letters and depositions that are now part of the FBI investigation into possible corruption in Detroit's demolition program.

