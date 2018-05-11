Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Fraser City Council passes controversial property tax increase that will cost taxpayers hundreds

The Fraser City Council approved a controversial property tax increase Thursday that will raise taxes by several hundred dollars a year.

Troy police cat develops medical condition on eve of swearing in ceremony

The Troy Police Department's police cat was expected to be sworn in Friday but has unfortunately developed a serious medical condition and now the next cat in line will most likely fill the role.

Virtual classrooms helps Michigan students with autism who struggle in traditional schools

For students with autism who struggle in traditional schools, virtual classrooms may be the solution.

