Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Weather: Rain, rain and more rain this Mother's Day weekend

We wish we could celebrate Mom with a better weekend, but unfortunately it's looking wet. Very wet.

WSJ report: President Trump's personal attorney offered consulting services to Ford Motor Co.

Michael Cohen unsuccessfully offered up his consulting services to Ford Motor Co. during a phone call following President Donald Trump's election victory, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Troy police cat develops medical condition on eve of swearing in ceremony

The Troy Police Department's police cat was expected to be sworn in Friday but has unfortunately developed a serious medical condition and now the next cat in line will most likely fill the role.

New studies suggest possible link between in vitro fertilization and birth defects

As researchers take a closer look at the long-term safety of in vitro fertilization, new studies suggest it may be linked to birth defects.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.