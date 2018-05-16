Local 4 News at 11 -- May 15, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Family offers $10,000 reward in search for missing woman last seen on Detroit's west side

A desperate family is offering a $10,000 reward in the search for a missing woman who was last seen on Detroit's west side.

'Yanny' or 'Laurel'? Audio clip debate takes over social media

A new question is fascinating people on Facebook and Twitter, but this time it's not about the color of a dress or a jacket.

6 teenagers help others after enduring long health battles

Six teenagers who have endured long hospital stays, multiple operations, major surgery and other medical procedures are using their life experiences to help others just like them.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.