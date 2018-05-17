Local 4 News at 11 -- May 16, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Metro Detroit bicyclists take part in Ride of Silence

Bicyclists from around Metro Detroit joined the Ride of Silence to raise awareness and honor bicyclists killed or injured while riding.

Provision in Michigan State settlement requires Nassar victims to pull support from certain bills

Provisions in Michigan State University's $500 million settlement with the victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar require the women to pull their support from bills currently up for debate in Lansing that would change immunity for institutions such as MSU.

British hair stylist 'Prince Harry' in Birmingham weighs in on royal wedding

Harry Booth has been a hair stylist at Luigi Bruni salon in Birmingham for the past eight years. He's British, and while he wasn't born a prince, that doesn't stop some from affectionately calling him Prince Harry.

