Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Armed suicidal man shot, killed by Livonia police officer in Plymouth Township

A Livonia police officer shot and killed an armed man Friday night in Plymouth Township, police said

L. Brooks Patterson calls Mike Duggan a creep, slams Detroit over transit mileage proposal

In an interview with Charlie LeDuff for Deadline Detroit, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks slammed Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the city over a transit mileage proposal.

Generators work to pump out Lake Erie water that flooded Monroe County

Generators were working overtime Friday to pump Lake Erie water out of Frenchtown Township.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.