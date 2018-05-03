Local 4 News at 11 -- May 2, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Warren Mayor Fouts accused of demanding tape of his behavior during diversity training be destroyed

A deposition was leaked Wednesday claiming Warren Mayor Jim Fouts demanded a top city official destroy a tape of his behavior during a diversity sensitivity training course.

Detroit Medical Center cuts ties with Wayne State after long partnership

The partnership between Wayne State University and the Detroit Medical Center was so strong, at times, that it was hard to tell them apart. But the line was clearly drawn Wednesday, and the separation of a decades-long program for medical students and Detroit patients is official.

Metro Detroiters report aggressive, pushy salespeople from Southfield business

Door-to-door salespeople are taking Metro Detroit residents by surprise, and their sales tactics are being questioned by a widow who believes she was taken advantage of.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.