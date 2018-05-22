Local 4 News at 11 -- May 21, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Van Hoosen Middle School, Rochester Adams High School closed Tuesday due to water quality concerns

Van Hoosen Middle School and Rochester Adams High School will be closed Tuesday due to water quality concerns, Rochester Community Schools announced.

Man, woman fatally shot during family dispute on Detroit's east side, police say

A man and a woman were fatally shot Monday during a family dispute on Detroit's east side, according to police.

Family says Detroit firefighters should have found body of missing man in home after fire

An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a 26-year-old man who was reported missing days before it was determined the Detroit Fire Department failed to find him in a house fire they had extinguished.

