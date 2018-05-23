Local 4 News at 11 -- May 22, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Suspect sketch released in fatal beating of woman found outside abandoned Detroit school

Detroit police released new clues in the investigation of a woman who was beaten and left for dead behind a vacant high school on the city's west side.

Former Michigan State wide receiver sues over expulsion after sexual assault allegations

Michigan State has fought several lawsuits over its handling of sexual assault cases, but now a former football player is claiming the University ruined his NFL career.

Health officials warn about risks of popular new 'microblading' beauty trend

Eyebrow "microblading" is one of the hottest new beauty trends, as women are all over social media are showing off perfect brows.

