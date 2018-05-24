Local 4 News at 11 -- May 23, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Community demands change after 3-year-old boy is fatally shot while sleeping in River Rouge home

A community gathered Wednesday to call for change after violence targeting a River Rouge home left a young boy dead this week.

Sterling Heights testing new pothole solution designed to last 5 years before repairs are needed

As roads in Sterling Heights crumble, the city is testing a new way to fix potholes.

Undercover agent recounts mission to infiltrate, dismantle violent Detroit street gang

Police officers teamed up with state and federal authorities to take down a group of dangerous, armed drug dealers sharing the same streets as sports fans and high school students in Detroit.

