Local 4 News at 11 -- May 29, 2018

New video shows chaos caused by gun battle that injured 4 people in Detroit's Greektown

A gun battle erupted in Detroit's Greektown on Tuesday morning, sending four people to the hospital.

Vigil held for 16-year-old boy who drowned while swimming with friends in Oakland County

A few days have passed since a 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his friends in Oakland County, but the loss is still weighing heavily on the community.

6 people arrested in million-dollar marijuana bust on Jefferson Avenue along Detroit riverfront

Detroit police made a $1 million marijuana bust Tuesday on the city's southwest side.

Free swim class at Detroit YMCA helps children with bleeding disorders

At first glance, it looks like the start of any other swim class, but there's some extra excitement mingling with the smell of chlorine in the air for children at the Boll Family YMCA, in Detroit.

