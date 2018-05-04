Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Vigil held as deportation date for Sterling Heights mother approaches

A vigil was held Thursday for a Sterling Heights woman who is facing deportation, just days before she is set to go back to Albania.

Driver killed when SUV traveling more than 100 mph slams into another vehicle on Detroit's west side

Police believe a man was driving more than 100 mph when he ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle Thursday night in Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputy hit by car returns home to Michigan from Colorado rehab facility

Deputy David Hack, an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy who was hit by a car Jan. 4, is now back in Michigan after spending time at a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

West Bloomfield High School implements mandatory mental health training program to help students

A new mandatory program at West Bloomfield High School is giving students mental health training.

