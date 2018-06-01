Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 31, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Driver who hit multiple vehicles during chase in Detroit says he was distracted, didn't see police

Two men were taken into custody Thursday after a police chase that ended with a multiple-vehicle crash in Downtown Detroit.

Fiat Chrysler expected to announce end of Chrysler nameplate during Friday morning briefing

Fiat Chrysler is expected to announce major brand changes when the automaker introduces its five-year plan during a briefing Friday.

Growing number of adults putting themselves, others in danger by not calling 911

A growing number of adults who may be having a medical emergency are putting themselves and others in danger by not calling 911.

