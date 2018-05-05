Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 4, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Heavy winds leave trail of destruction in Grosse Pointe area

A drive through the Grosse Pointes shows the aftermath of strong winds that ravaged the area Friday.

More than 260,000 DTE Energy customers without power after strong winds rock Metro Detroit

DTE Energy said more than 260,000 customers are without power in Metro Detroit after strong winds swept across the area.

Family of fallen Detroit police officer Darren Weathers creates foundation to help children

The family of Detroit police officer Darren Weathers, who was killed in a crash during a training exercise earlier this year, created a foundation to give back to the community the young officer policed.

