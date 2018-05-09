Local 4 News at 11 -- May 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

3 people killed in 6-vehicle chain reaction crash in Van Buren Township

Van Buren Township police officers and firefighters worked for hours Tuesday to piece together what caused a crash that left three people dead.

Fire caused by explosion rips through Macomb Township home

Smoke could be seen from miles away Tuesday after an explosion at a home in Macomb Township sparked a large fire.

Michigan State Police to crack down on dangerous drivers on I-94 this summer

Michigan State Police troopers are cracking down on dangerous drivers on I-94, and the patrols will last all summer.

Metro Detroit chef offers inside take on food to expect at royal wedding

A Metro Detroit chef who has worked at Buckingham Palace, cooked for the queen and played golf with William and Harry gave Local 4 an inside look into the royal wedding.

