Local 4 News at 11 -- May 9, 2018

'Driving gun battle' through Metro Detroit ends with 1 hurt, 1 dead at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn

Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shootout and chase through several Metro Detroit communities ended with one man injured and another killing himself in the hospital parking lot, according to authorities.

Fire destroys Westwood Village Apartments in Westland

Several families are without a home Wednesday night after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Westland.

Michigan woman dedicates life to helping homeless, at-risk youth get off streets

Donald will never forget the day Stephanie Taylor and Marquise Williams came into his life. Taylor and Williams introduced Donald to Covenant House Michigan, a shelter for young people ages 18 to 24. The nonprofit focuses on helping homeless, runaway and at-risk young people.

