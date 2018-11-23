Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

The parade started at the corner of Kirby Street and Woodward Avenue and headed south on Woodward Avenue toward Congress Street, where it concluded at about noon.

Shinola opens fourth Metro Detroit store Friday in Shinola Hotel

The new, 1,600-square-foot outpost, located at 1420 Woodward Ave. will feature the brand's full lineup of goods, as well as items soon to be used by guests at the new Shinola Hotel, slated to open in December.

.Shelby Township man convicted of second-degree murder in death first reported as suicide

A jury convicted a man of second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of his wife in Shelby Township.

Madison Heights bank robbery suspect arrested after carjacking Wayne State University student

A man suspected in two Madison Heights bank robberies has been taken into custody.

New Baltimore police investigate shooting at apartment complex on 23 Mile Road

A man has been taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a shooting at a New Baltimore apartment complex.

Help Me Hank toy test: Testing 2018's hottest toys before holidays

Help Me Hank chose this year’s hottest toys, picked by industry trend experts from various sources. We then enlisted 18 toy testing experts -- children ages 5 to 11 -- to test them out.

