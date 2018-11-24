Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Nov. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

State, county, and Detroit police departments investigating after deadly shooting on I-94

The westbound lanes of I-94 at the I-75 junction were shutdown for nearly 5 hours Friday night.

Suspected bank robber arrested after attempted carjacking at Wayne State University

A man suspected in two Madison Heights bank robberies was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to carjack a man at Wayne State University.

Nine Mile Road bridge project behind schedule, estimated to finish in June

Nine Mile Road between Telegraph Avenue and Lasher road has been closed since summer as workers remove and replace the bridge over the Rouge River.

Rod The Builder competes against expert to finish family room for holiday party

This year, Local 4's Rod Meloni competed against an expert to finish a family room and prepare it for a holiday party. The competition took place at IKEA in Canton.

Michigan Vs. Ohio: The countdown to the big game

For Wolverines, there's no bigger holiday wish than a victory in Columbus, Saturday.

Dry Friday evening for shoppers, wetter overnight

After some beautiful sunshine and temps in the 40s for shoppers, Friday afternoon, Friday evening and Friday night remain comfortable and dry for everyone; mainly before midnight.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.