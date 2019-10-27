Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Ferndale Crash

Police say a 31-year-old woman was severely injured after getting hit by a car while driving southbound on Woodward Avenue near 9 Mile Road in Ferndale on Saturday evening.

Tailgating party in East Lansing

A tailgating party in east Lansing took a scary turn when a porch collapsed. Multiple people were injured when the porch on the home fell onto people below. It's unclear how many people were on the porch but fire officials say it could have been anywhere between 10 to 35 people.

Local teen on life support

Tonight a family is in a dispute with Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital to keep a 16-year-old boy on life support. The family says Titus Jermain Cromer Junior is in a coma. Beaumont told the family he's lost all brain function.

Protest amid racial discrimination lawsuit

Employees held a peaceful protest outside of the Founders Brewing Company taproom Saturday. The taproom is closed indefinitely as outrage grows over a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former worker.

