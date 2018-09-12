Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Tensions reach boiling point during board meeting over contaminated water in Detroit schools

Tensions reached a boiling point Tuesday during the first board meeting since contaminated water was found at the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Father, son save Sterling Heights couple from house fire

A father and son out for a midnight snack saved the day for a Sterling Heights couple after they saw a dark cloud forming in the sky.

Lawsuit claims former MSU AD covered up 1992 Nassar assault of athlete

Shocking allegations have been brought against a titan in the world of Michigan State athletics.

Person in custody after suspect killed, security guard injured in shootout at Detroit dollar store

One person was taken into custody Tuesday after a suspect was killed and a security guard was seriously injured in a shootout at a Detroit dollar store.

Approaching Hurricane Florence snarls travel

It's going to be a very tough week for travel as Hurricane Florence bears down on the East Coast of the United States.

