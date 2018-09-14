Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the show above):

Health officials confirm case of hepatitis A at Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly

Oakland County Health Division was alerted Thursday night that an attendee of the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly had a confirmed case of hepatitis A and was ill while attending the festival Sept. 1.

Fitzgerald High School students to return to class Friday after student fatally stabbed

It is currently unknown if the school is tightening security.

Police searching for 2 suspects in home invasion on city's east side, release video

Detroit police are looking to identify two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that occurred on the city's east side.

Series of explosions ignites more than 70 homes in Massachusetts

Neighborhoods across three communities were forced to evacuate as crews attempted to douse the flames and shut off gas and electric lines to prevent further damage.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cloudy, foggy start to warm weekend

Other than some early fog on Saturday, the weekend looks great. Highs will hit the low to mid-80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

