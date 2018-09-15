Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the show above):

Waterford Township police say woman called 911 to report she killed her husband

Police said the woman called 911 at 11:42 a.m. Friday from a home on Meadowood Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead in the backyard.

Detroit police: 5-year-old girl killed in 'execution-style shooting,' mother shot 17 times

The mother and her child were shot Thursday night at a home on Lyndon Street in Detroit, police said. A short time later, police executing a search warrant connected to the case used deadly force, killing someone inside a house on Evergreen Road.

5 people killed as Tropical Storm Florence reaches the Carolinas

The storm is bringing powerful winds and catastrophic flooding into South Carolina.

Family of 'White Boy Rick' responds to movie

Members of the Wershe family spoke with Local 4 about what the movie got right and wrong about the story of the longest serving juvenile drug offender in the history of Michigan.

Dogs, craft beer, music and more at Barktoberfest in Royal Oak

“Barktoberfest encourages residents to leash up their dogs and come out to the park to enjoy locally brewed craft beer, food, and live music,” stated Executive Director Shelly Kemp.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead

We're heading into our last full weekend of the season. And what you saw today is what you'll get for the next two days.

