Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 17, 2018

14-year-old boy shot, killed at home on Hillcrest Street in Detroit

Family members and neighbors watched as Detroit police officers searched for evidence in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

2 people shot as family fight ends with gunfire in Detroit neighborhood

A family fight in a Detroit neighborhood spilled into the streets and ended in gunfire, police said.

Walled Lake residents pack city council meeting to oppose tax hike for road repairs

A Walled Lake City Council meeting was packed Monday as homeowners came to speak out against a new road project that could double their taxes.

Woman says Grosse Pointe police officer sexually assaulted her when she was 16-year-old receptionist

A woman said a former Grosse Pointe police officer sexually assaulted her multiple times while she was a 16-year-old receptionist. She took her allegations four hours north to where he's currently working in another police department.

