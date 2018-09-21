Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the show above):

Detroit Police Department reveals plans to take over towing in the city

DPD announced they will take over much of the city's towing after the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners passed a 7-2 vote.

Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue after contract talks break down

Contract talks in the Michigan roadwork stoppage are over, and the sides don't have a deal. The negotiations aiming to restart critical road projects came to an abrupt stop.

Nonprofit Alternatives For Girls to possibly lose major funding

The Detroit-based nonprofit that helps at-risk young girls and babies could potentially lose two critical federal grants.

Maryland Rite Aid distribution center shooting kills 4, including suspect

Seven people were shot Thursday morning at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, according to police.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Calmer Thursday, storms more likely Friday

The severe threat returns Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

