Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 21, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the show above):

No injuries reported in Livingston County seaplane incident

Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred Friday night on Lake Shannon in Hartland Township.

Sterling Heights police investigating sex assault of 5-year-old on school bus

The mother of a 5-year-old boy in kindergarten at Jack Harvey Elementary School said students on her son’s bus told her that a 7-year-old forced her son to perform a sex act on him.

Police investigate house explosion that rocked Harper Woods

The victims, a 66-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were walking up to the home and opened the front door when the explosion pushed them into the front yard. They are both listed in critical condition.

Michigan AG investigates Catholic church sex crime allegations at state's 7 dioceses

The Michigan attorney general is launching an investigation into sex crime allegations at seven Catholic dioceses.

UP psychologist charged after allegedly giving patients drugs in exchange for sexual favors

Psychologist Michael Wallace Varney, 61, of Caspian, was charged Friday with 50 felony counts on allegations he provided patients with oxycodone and other drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures plummet Friday evening following cold front

Still windy Friday evening with a serious temperature drop at night. Feels more like fall this weekend, and it's very appropriate.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.