Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 25, 2018

Possible tornado touches down in Frenchtown Township

Several homes in Frenchtown Township were damaged Tuesday by severe weather.

Flooding causes backups on Southfield Freeway at Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn

Southfield Freeway was shut down Tuesday at Oakwood Boulevard due to flooding.

Renaissance High School students, parents question firing of boys basketball coach

Students and parents at Renaissance High School on Detroit's west side are questioning why the principal removed the varsity boys basketball coach.

Faith, friendship carry Metro Detroit teenagers through illness

You might say Tommy Schomaker and Sam Kell were born to be friends. Their mothers, Colleen Schomaker and Gina Kell Spehn, have been best friends since college.

