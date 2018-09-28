Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 27, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Macomb County bus driver forgets 6-year-old with autism in bus

When he wasn't dropped off from school on time, his parents called 911 only to find out their son ended up at the bus garage.

Brett Kavanaugh committee vote to go on as scheduled Friday, Republican senators say

Senators heard testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford.

Human remains found on abandoned lot in Ecorse identified as missing Detroit mother of 4

The human remains found earlier this month on an empty lot in Ecorse have been identified as a missing Detroit mother of four, police said.

Suspect in fatal Fitzgerald High School stabbing to get psychiatric evaluation

Tanaya Lewis, 17, is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson. If she's convicted, she could be incarcerated for life without any chance of parole.

Operating engineers agree to get back to work at Michigan construction sites

Drivers in Metro Detroit got the news they've been waiting weeks to hear as Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday that operating engineers will return to construction sites.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Falling temperatures, potential frost

Overnight lows may hold on to 50 degrees in the Metro Zone, but most of us will finish in the 40s with a light breeze..

