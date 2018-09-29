Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 28, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Enterprise Rent-A-Car

The lawsuit named six employees who all said they won't rent a luxury vehicle to people of color.

Senate Judiciary Committee votes to confirm Kavanaugh nomination for Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to confirm federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

88 pounds of marijuana found at traffic stop in Rochester Hills

A simple traffic stop in Rochester Hills led police to find nearly 90 pounds of suspected marijuana

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Friday evening showers, then much chillier

Welcome to the final weekend of September in Motown! We are off to a chilly start, Saturday. It becomes mild or Sunday. Will have to dodge some raindrops.

Gordie Howe International Bridge to cost $4.4 billion, open by 2024

Officials announced Friday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will cost about $4.4 billion, and the bridge is expected to open by 2024.

Detroit Police officers fill in for fallen and injured officers at Belleville high school

Off-duty members of the Detroit Police Department donated their time to fill in and cheer for students on their special day.

