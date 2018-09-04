Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane warning for parts of Gulf Coast

A hurricane warning was posted Monday afternoon for portions of the central Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to strengthen, continued its march from the Florida Keys.

Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch with showers, storms Monday evening

Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and cruise across neighborhoods south of M-59/Hall Road Monday afternoon and evening.

Many Michigan construction projects to come to halt as labor dispute continues

An ongoing labor dispute is about to take a nasty turn as construction on many state projects is about to come to a screeching halt, including work along I-696.

Pilot rescued after crashing small helicopter on property in Orchard Lake

A pilot was rescued Monday after crashing a small helicopter on his property in Orchard Lake, according to officials.

Detroit police look for 3 people who fled scene of fatal crash on westbound I-94

One person is dead and police are looking for three others who fled the scene after a fatal crash on westbound I-94, officials said.

