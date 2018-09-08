Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Sept. 7, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming upon Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Shelby Township massage therapist accused of sexually touching women, forcing them to touch him

A Shelby Township massage therapist has had his license suspended after he pleaded guilty to sexually touching two women and forcing them to put their hands between his legs during appointments, according to authorities.

Police investigate after human remains found on abandoned lot in Ecorse

Police said the discovery was made Friday morning near the intersection of West Jefferson Avenue and Mill Street. They are still working to identify the remains.

Rod Allen and Mario Impemba not scheduled for any more Tigers telecasts this season

Detroit Tigers television broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen are not scheduled to do any more telecasts for the team this season, Fox Sports Detroit announced Friday.

Former Riverview firefighters accused of time card fraud

Meyer and Brighton were fired from the Riverview Fire Department on Aug. 23. The two allegedly submitted falsified time cards from Dec. 20, 2013, through March 3, 2018.

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday, rainy Sunday ahead

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, but it won't be anything to write home about.

