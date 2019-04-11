Local 4 News at 4 -- April 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Welding company

A burning building, evacuations and road closures all happening in Pittsfield Township due to a fire at a welding company.

Bessner trial

Jurors in the trial of the former Michigan State police trooper charged with the murder of 15-year-old Damon Grimes were shown new video.

Assange arrested

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said he will fight extradition to the United States.

Hamilton education

There's a program that allows young people to experience Hamilton up close and personal.

Blood drive

The Red Cross is asking for help to keep the local blood supply a safe level.

