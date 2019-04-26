Local 4 News at 4 -- April 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:
Detroit police
The Detroit Police Department is facing new legal actiona fter two lawsuits have been filed involving the former officer connected to a racially insensitive Snapchat video.
Sleeper recall
A company called Kids II is recalling rocking sleepers after reports of infant deaths.
Measles update
The national measles outbreak has taken a new turn as state officials take drastic action to stop the spread.
Pet bill
Local students have been working to designate a new state pet with an interesting twist.
Medicine
Tomorrow is national prescription drug take back day.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.