Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Woman assaulted sentencing

A man who attacked and robbed his landlady was sent to prison Monday.

Shooting charges

Prosecutors in Ohio have charged a friend of mass shooting suspect Connor Betts. Betts is accused of shooting nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4.

Immigration charges

The Trump administration is toughening the rules on immigration.

Epstein

The death of Jeffrey Epstein will not stop the sex trafficking investigation that surrounded him.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.