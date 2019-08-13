Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Off-duty officer carjacked

An off-duty officer was getting gas when a man pulled out a gun and demanded the officer give him his truck.

School background checks

Parents in Wyandotte will likely have a lot of questions for the school superintendent after a former school volunteer was arrested on child sex charges.

Tariffs delayed

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have taken a heavy toll on the stock market.

Placido Domingo

A legendary opera singer is defending his reputation against claims of sexual harassment. Woman say he tried to pressure them into sex.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.