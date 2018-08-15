Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

More charges after officer dies

More serious charges for a Belleville man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Detroit police officer.

Police seek driver in hit-and-run that killed Wayne County sergeant

Police are still searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Westland on Tuesday that killed a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant.

Detroit man sentenced in fatal shooting of his neighbor

A Detroit man pled no contest to a charge in connection to the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year while he says he was trying to stop a dog mauling.

Schuette picks Lisa Posthumus Lyons as running mate

Michigan Republican governor candidate Bill Schuette has selected former state Rep. Lisa Posthumus Lyons as his running mate.

Detroiters celebrate, pray for Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is in hospice care at her Detroit home.

Back to school in Parkland

The new school year starts almost six months after a mass shooting on Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead.

What families need to know about child abuse

Experts weigh in on what families need to know about how to protect and prevent their kids from being targeted by child abusers.

