Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Cider threat

There's an investigation into a workplace threat at a cider mill many Metro Detroit families visit.

Patterson funeral

Long-time Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson was laid to rest.

Tlaib Israel

There's been a lot of reaction to Isreal's decision to bar Congresswoman Rshida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting the country.

Philadelphia standoff

The suspect in a 7-hour long standoff that left six Philadelphia police shot has an extensive criminal record.

Eccentric estate

There's a house for sale that's getting a lot of attentino in Detroit.

Back to school preps

Back to school is just around the corner and there's some things families should be doing to get everyone off to a safe start.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.