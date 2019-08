DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

GM plant

It's the end of the line for the General Motors Warren Transmission plant.

NYPD choke-hold

There's a new ruling in a controversial police case in New York City.

BBB helping nature

We've been bringing you stories about people helping our birds, bees and butterflies.

Delta sign language

Delta is expanding it's customer service for the hearing impaired.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.