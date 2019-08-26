Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Marysville candidate

A city council candidate has withdrawn from the race following racist comments.

Homicide investigation

A 25-year-old Westland man is facing charges after a woman's body was found dumped in a creek at Hines Park.

Baby dies

A Detroit mother of an 18-day-old baby is in police custody after the baby was found dead in a bathtub.

G7 Summit

The eyes of the political world are directed at France as the G7 summit continues.

Elder care

We're taking a look at the hidden costs of caring for your loved ones as they get older and how to get the best care for them.

