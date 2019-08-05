Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Mass shootings

The shock over the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio is now giving way to investigating the shooters and mourning the victims.

Shooting stories

America has seen mass shootings before but the one-two punch over the weekend seems to have knocked a bigger hole in our hearts and dented our national psyche.

Parking lot dangers

Are you letting down your guard when it comes to your kids and parking lots?

Kevin Spacey

Oscar winner Kevin Spacey has been keeping a low profile as he faces sexual assault allegations.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.