Local 4 News at 4 -- Aug. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Aretha Franklin

There's a battle over Aretha Franklin's estate.

Karen Spranger charged

Former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger was back in court Tuesday and she was 45 minutes late for the hearing. She is facing charges of larceny after allegedly stealing from a friend.

Mass shootings

Will two mass shootings in 13 hours change the debate over guns?

Interactions with police

There's a workshop that teaches, specifically young black men, how to interact with police during traffic stops.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.