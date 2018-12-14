Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Small experimental aircraft crashes at Willow Run Airport

A small experimental aircraft crashed Friday on the runway at Willow Run Airport in Van Buren Township.

Larry Nassar survivor addresses Michigan State University Board of Trustees

Emma Ann Miller addressed the Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday.

4-year-old boy fatally shot in Roseville basement with 4 other children, police say

Officials said Braylon Chang was shot around 8:40 a.m. Friday in a home on Dort Street near Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road.

City officials shut down Edward Hotel in Dearborn due to multiple fire safety, maintenance issues

City officials cited multiple unresolved, serious violations of fire safety and property maintenance safety codes as the reason for the hotel's forced shutdown.

Metro Detroit weather: Highs near 45 degrees on Friday

Friday afternoon will be cloudy with higher temps. Highs will reach the low 40s to near 45 degrees.

