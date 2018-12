DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Warren murder

A man accused of killing his grandmother was arrested by Toledo police and died in police custody.

Gov. shutdown

President Trump said he won't sign a bill that would keep the government open.

Toys

Hundreds of families in Detroit were given free toys thanks to Pistons owner Tom Gores.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.