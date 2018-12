DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Boy dies in custody

A migrant child died in U.S. custody on Christmas Eve.

Missing girl

Police are still looking for a girl who they said was taken at gunpoint by her father and his brother.

After Christmas

The day after Christmas is a very good day to go shopping since many retailers offer deep discounts.

Gun deaths

According to a new study gun violence is on the rise in the US.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.