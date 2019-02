DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Arboretum reopening

The arboretum is reopening.

Good health

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is marking the start of heart month with two giant ten story hearts on its Detroit headquarters.

Facebook hapiness

Researchers paid people $102 to give up Facebook for four weeks.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.