Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (Watch the episode above):

Freezing rain expected tonight; icy Wednesday morning

We are under a Winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous driving and tricky travel.

Prepping for Wednesday's ice storm

School districts are going to be faced with whether or not they should cancel classes yet again when an ice storm hits Metro Detroit.

President Trump to deliver State of the Union

President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union speech on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.