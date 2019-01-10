Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Teacher charged

A former Rochester High School teacher has been charged in connection with allegations of sexual conduct with two students.

President Trump

President Trump is at the southern border trying to rally support for his border wall.

Government shutdown

An estimated 800,000 federal employees are not getting paid and about 5,000 of those people are in Michigan.

Basketball

A teenager from Illinois was born with a condition that left her missing most of her fingers and a leg. She's inspiring people every time she steps on the basketball court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.