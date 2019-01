DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Government shutdown

President Trump held a meeting at the White House on border security and the government shutdown.

Bunk bed

Too many children in Metro Detroit don't have their own beds and that has an impact on the rest of their lives.

Joint credit

When it comes to marriage and money is it a good idea to combine all your bank accounts and credit cards with your spouse?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.