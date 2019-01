DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Government shutdown

The government shutdown is now in its 34th day.

Shutdown workers

A look at how unpaid workers are coping with the lack of paycheck.

Amanda Knox

American Amanda Knox has been awarded damages for how she was treated in Italy when her and her then-boyfriend were convicted of killing her roomate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.